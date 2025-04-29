Datashapes AI To Showcase Globaledgetm At SOF Week 2025

Connect with us at SOF Week!

Visit us in the Grand Ballroom at Marriott Water Street, Meeting Hub #1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes AI, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), distributed AI agents, and data-driven solutions for the electromagnetic spectrum, is proud to be a corporate sponsor for SOF Week 2025, the premier convention for the special operations forces community. Held in Tampa, Florida, SOF Week 2025 will gather attendees from around the world to learn and network with other members. As a sponsor of the show, DataShapes AI will be hosting a space in the Grand Ballroom at Marriott Water Street, Meeting Hub #1.

"SOF Week is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with people who need the solutions we've developed," said Kevin Larrabee, Head of Product for DataShapes AI. "Our GlobalEdgeTM software provides breakthrough capabilities for detecting and identifying signals in the RF spectrum. SOF Week is the perfect place to show the community what we can do."

Last year, SOF Week 2024 attracted more than 19,000 attendees from around the world. This year's theme, Global SOF: The Asymmetric Strategic Option for a Volatile World, convenes both the special operations forces community as well as external stakeholders as it showcases the technology and capabilities that are essential to the success of all warfighters.

Visit DataShapes AI at SOF Week

Key highlights of SOF Week include an expanded outdoor industry demonstration program, as well as exhibitions throughout the venue, organized by functional areas for easy navigation. The DataShapes AI team will be in the Grand Ballroom at Marriott Water Street, Meeting Hub 1 to demonstrate the signal detection, identification, and analysis capabilities of their AI-powered GlobalEdgeTM products. DataShapes AI is also featured in the show's Special Forces Daily News Magazine, with articles by Joe Edwards, Director of Business Development at DataShapes AI.

About DataShapes AI

DataShapes AI delivers automated, real-time electromagnetic spectrum insights for commercial and government applications. Our software integrates seamlessly with any hardware, incorporating advanced analytics to extract actionable intelligence from signals and waveforms. Operating flexibly on devices without the need for costly infrastructure, we accelerate decision-making across land, sea, air, and space.

CONTACT:

Kevin Larrabee

Head of Product, DataShapes AI

[email protected]

SOURCE DataShapes AI

