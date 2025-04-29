Are Homeowners Overpaying On Property Taxes? Now They Can Find Out On Realtor®
|
State
|
Share of Homes Identified for Protesting
|
Estimated Median Savings from Protesting
|
Texas
|
51.2 %
|
$606.66
|
South Dakota
|
48.3 %
|
$431.23
|
California*
|
47.8 %
|
$1,875.12
|
Iowa
|
47.3 %
|
$368.91
|
Illinois
|
46.5 %
|
$629.76
In states like California, long-standing caps on annual assessment increases have created significant variation between similar homes, which makes it more complicated to collect comparable properties because neighbors might be locked into an old assessment. This can inflate the number of properties that look like they are overassessed. Meanwhile, Texas and Illinois, with their relatively high effective tax rates, offer even small-assessment adjustments that result in major savings.
Built-In Support for Homeowners When They Need It Most
The tax protesting resource comes at a critical moment and is available to homeowners who claim their home in the My Home dashboard on Realtor®. According to the Realtor ® Tax Protest Repor , the median property tax bill in the U.S. climbed to $3,500 in 2024, a 2.8% increase from 2023. This uptick is largely due to rising home values, with median assessed values increasing by 2.0%, alongside changes in local tax rates.
Some states have seen far more dramatic spikes. Georgia led the nation with a staggering 15.6% increase in median property tax burden, despite assessed values rising by just 4.8%, indicating significant local rate hikes. Other high-growth states include:
States with the Biggest Tax Burden Hikes (2023–2024)
|
State
|
Median Tax Burden Change YoY
|
Median Assessment Value Change YoY
|
Georgia
|
+15.6 %
|
+4.8 %
|
Texas
|
+7.8 %
|
+10.0 %
|
Maine
|
+5.9 %
|
+0.8 %
|
New Hampshire
|
+5.6 %
|
0.0 %
|
Wisconsin
|
+5.5 %
|
0.0 %
However, some states saw decreases or no change to their median tax burden between 2023 and 2024 including Nebraska, Michigan, Kentucky, Washington and Tennessee, showing that these states actually experienced healthy growth in home values at the same time that property taxes fell significantly.
States with the Biggest Tax Burden Drops (2023–2024)
|
State
|
Median Tax Burden Change YoY
|
Median Assessment Value Change YoY
|
Nebraska
|
-15.3 %
|
+8.3 %
|
Michigan
|
-12.9 %
|
+12.8 %
|
Kentucky
|
-1.1 %
|
0.0 %
|
Washington
|
-0.2 %
|
+8.2 %
|
Tennessee
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
Why This Matters Now
With homeownership costs rising, property taxes are often overlooked, despite being one of the most significant recurring expenses homeowners face. This resource is designed to shine a light on the hidden costs of over-assessment while educating users and making the tax protest process approachable and actionable to millions of Americans who could benefit from it.
Three Key Benefits for Homeowners:
-
Estimate Potential Savings - See personalized, property-specific estimates of how much can potentially be saved annually by protesting the current tax assessment.
Access Downloadable Evidence - Access evidence packets with a home's county-assessed value, local tax rates, comparable data for nearby properties, all formatted to support an appeal.
Use Market Comparisons to Build a Case - Easily view and download comparable data for similar homes in the neighborhood and connect with local agents for additional help, if needed.
The tax protesting resource is now available on desktop, mobile web, iOS, and Android for all homeowners who claim their property through Realtor®.
Methodology
For the year over year analysis, tax records from 2023 and 2024 are collected from properties only where both years are available. Data is from the Realtor tax assessment database. Year over year changes are calculated at the property level and aggregated by state from there. Vermont, Indiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Washington DC, North Dakota, and South Dakota were excluded from the year over year analysis due to missing data. Potential savings from property tax protesting are calculated by comparing the actual tax bill for a property for the most recent tax year against the product of that property's effective tax rate (actual tax bill divided by actual assessment value) and the property's hypothetical assessment value (market value multiplied by the average assessment-to-market value ratio for the property's county). Market values are determined as the median of the most recent valuations from several valuation vendors.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Asees Singh, [email protected]
SOURCE Realtor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment