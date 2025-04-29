Hisense Unveils HT SATURN Home Theatre Sound System To Redefine Immersive Audio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HT SATURN pumps out 720 W of total max power through a meticulously arranged 13‐speaker array. Four satellite units each house up‐firing speakers, tweeters, and full‐range speakers, while a standalone 6.5‐inch wireless subwoofer ensures distortion‐free bass that reverberates with authority. Together, these precision‐tuned drivers recreate every whisper of dialogue, sweeping musical score, and thunderous explosion with breathtaking clarity and impact.

Central to the HT SATURN's performance is Hisense's proprietary Hi‐ConcertoTM Technology, which seamlessly synchronizes the system with compatible Hisense TV speakers. Support for Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® further elevates the experience, placing audio overhead and behind the audience for true spatial immersion. By blending outputs across all connected drivers, the system can create a rich 7.1.2‐channel 3D soundstage that wraps around listeners.

HT SATURN has been co‐engineered with Devialet for unparalleled audio brilliance. Devialet's proprietary tuning technologies deliver precise sound reproduction with optimal tonal balance, dynamic range, and depth. The result is sound that precisely reflects the creator's intent-whether you're lost in a blockbuster film, locked into high‐stakes gameplay, or savouring your favourite album.

Ease of integration and elegant design define the HT SATURN experience. Stable, low‐latency streaming is guaranteed by tri‐band wireless transmission (2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, 5.8 GHz), ensuring robust and interference-free wireless connectivity throughout your space. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI IN,HDMI eARC, and Optical inputs offer seamless connectivity with TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. Hisense's EzPlay feature enables control of HT SATURN via the Hisense TV remote, with settings conveniently displayed on the TV screen-making it easy to adjust sound effects, EQ modes, and more in real time. The minimalist satellite modules and subwoofer may be wall‐mounted or freestanding to suit any living space.

Five preset sound modes-Standard, Movie, Music, Game, and Sport-are augmented by advanced effects such as Surround, Night, Voice, AI, and Virtual:X, allowing you to fine‐tune the auditory atmosphere to every type of content. Powered by Hisense TV's room acoustic calibration algorithm, the intelligent room‐correction technology continuously analyses ambient acoustics, ensuring the HT SATURN delivers consistent performance in rooms of all layouts and sizes.

The Hisense HT SATURN will soon be available worldwide, with regional launch timings set by local channels. Sales kick off in June across Amazon, BestBuy US, Currys UK, M.Video Russia, and leading professional AV retailers. (*Specifications and feature availability may vary by market.)

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo -