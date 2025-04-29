South End Capital Announces a $538,400 Long-Haul Trucking Company Loan & Other Recent Business Financings

The $3.2B direct lender and tech-powered marketplace delivers a creative SBA 7(a) land purchase loan and other flexible business financings.

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., demonstrated its flexible lending capabilities by announcing the financing of a $538,400 SBA 7(a) land purchase loan for a long-haul trucking company as well as a diverse selection of recent business financings.

South End's recent SBA 7(a) long-haul trucking company loan shows business owners that it has innovative lending solutions available for those seeking affordable and competitive financing. Details of its recent financing include...

▶ $538,400

▶ Long-Haul Trucking Company

▶ SBA 7(a) Loan

▶ Land Purchase

▶ 25-Year Amortization

▶ Quarterly Adjustable

▶ Prime + 2.75% Interest Rate

The $3.2 billion direct lender and tech-powered marketplace is excited to continue to aggressively offer emerging and expanding businesses access to affordable and flexible financing from $1,000 to $5 million+. Other recent financings include...

🔨 $550,000 Drywall & Carpentry Contractor Inventory Financing - Funded in 2 Days

🚚 $398,000 Delivery Contractor Equipment Financing - 0% Down Payment

🚛 $242,802 Parcel Service Equipment Financing - 0% Down Payment

🎈 $175,000 Childcare Center Fixed Term Financing - 84-Month Term

🧸 $150,000 Toy Store SBA 7(a) Franchise Startup Loan - 10-Year Term

🚧 $101,711 Construction Company Equipment Financing - 0% Down Payment

🪑 $81,000 Home Staging Company Revolving Credit Line - 18-Month Term

🚗 $50,900 Automotive Service Revolving Credit Line - Funded in 4 Days

🌳 $41,000 Landscape Service SBA 7(a) Working Capital Loan - 10-Year Term

Borrowers may be eligible for financing through South End Capital even if they've been turned down by other lenders. Those considering accessing business financing through the industry-leading lender can prequalify in minutes without impacting their credit and use funds to...

- Expand or for working capital

- Buy equipment or inventory

- Renovate or open a new location

- Consolidate debt or buy out a partner

- Buy or start a business

- Purchase, refinance, or construct owner-occupied or investment commercial real estate

For more details about South End Capital's business financing and other programs options, please visit or reach out to Matt Naughton at ....

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person's eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Noah Grayson

South End Capital

+1 320-202-6106

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.