Etihad To Launch New Airbus A321LR On August 1

Dhaka: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced the introduction of the Airbus A321LR to its fleet, marking a significant step in the airline's ongoing expansion strategy following record profits last year.

The first A321LR is scheduled to enter service on August 1, 2025, with a total of 10 aircraft expected to join the fleet by the end of the year.

The aircraft will fly from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to destinations including Algiers, Athens, Bangkok, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Medan, Milan, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Riyadh, Tunis, and Zurich.

Over the next few years, Etihad plans to receive 10 new aircraft annually in 2025, 2026, and 2027, enhancing its global reach.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said the airline is“adding a lot of new aircraft.”

“In 2025, we will add between 20 to 22 new planes. We're going to be gaining about 20 planes every year for the next 4-5 years so that we get to 170 planes and 33 million passengers,” he added.

Neves noted that the Airbus A321LR represents a pivotal moment in Etihad's transformation, aligning with the airline's 2030 vision to double its fleet size, triple its passenger count, and introduce 16 new destinations by 2025.

To enhance the passenger experience, the airline has incorporated a range of luxurious features in the new aircraft.

“With our new First Suites, 14 lie-flat Business seats with direct-aisle access, and upgraded Economy, we've taken the luxury experience which we are famed for on our widebody fleet and adapted it to offer guests the same experience in a single-aisle aircraft - all while keeping them seamlessly connected with superfast, streaming Wi-Fi throughout the journey,” he said.

Etihad also introduced an all-new First Suite which includes a private, enclosed space with a sliding door, lie-flat bed, elevated dining, and bespoke design touches.

“First isn't just a seat - it's an experience that starts the moment you choose to fly with us,” added Neves.

