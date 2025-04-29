Where Bricks Bloom: Pacific Place Unveils Hong Kong's First LEGO Botanical Garden
|data-text="Where Bricks Bloom: Pacific Place Unveils Hong Kong's First LEGO Botanical Garden" data-link=" Bricks Bloom: Pacific Place Unveils Hong Kong's First LEGO Botanical Garden" class="whatsapp"
|
Step Into a Brick-Built Spring-Summer Wonderland Where Nature Blooms with Imagination
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - What if nature were reimagined in bricks? This Spring-Summer, Pacific Place invites you on a whimsical journey through Where Bricks Bloom Hong Kong's first-ever LEGO Botanical Garden, where floral splendour and artistic craftsmanship collide. Running from 24 April to 18 May, Garden Court at Pacific Place will transform into a celebration of the seasons, carpeted with intricate floral creations built from over 120,000 beloved LEGO bricks and over 6,000 LEGO flowers from the Botanical Collection.
Limited-Time Surprise: LEGO Flower Giveaway
Visit the Brick to Bloom Fleuriste and bring home a beautifully packaged LEGO flower by registering as an above member and spending HK$1,500 or more on the same day via electronic payment on designated dates. Don't miss the chance to redeem a LEGO red rose prepared specially for Mother's Day weekend.
Dates: 2527 April, 15 May, 911 May, 1618 May 2025 (Every Friday to Sunday and Public Holiday)
Time: 10am 10pm
Location: Brick to Bloom Fleuriste, Garden Court, Level LG1
E nticing S ales Rewards to Sweeten Your Visit
From 24 April to 18 May, immerse yourself in the rich tones of the Spring-Summer Season and elevate your wardrobe with enticing shopping rewards. Embrace the opportunity to shop with UnionPay for exclusive bonuses that will make your experience even more delightful. Let your style bloom at Pacific Place!
#To redeem the UnionPay Users Extra Rewards, UnionPay users must settle relevant transaction(s) with UnionPay Credit and ATM Cards with UnionPay logo, UnionPay Contactless Payment or UnionPay QR Code (including UnionPay App or other App supporting UnionPay QR Code Payment), except the RMB cards issued by specific Hong Kong and Macau card issuing institutions. The qualified transaction must be settled via UnionPay network in full. WeChat Pay, Alipay and AlipayHK are not eligible for this Promotion. UnionPay users must settle their payment by UnionPay when using the Shopping e-Vouchers from Extra Rewards.
^LEGO flower can be redeemed at Brick to Bloom Fleuriste at Garden Court, Level LG1. Only for same-day eligible transactions on 25 27 April and 1 5, 9 11, 16 18 May.
Dates: Now 18 May 2025
Time: 11am 10pm
Location: Gift Redemption Counter on Level L1 (near Theory)
Exclusive LEGO Gifts to Take Home at Simply Toys
Indulge in a world of exclusive offerings from Simply Toys at Pacific Place, where enchanting in-store promotions and captivating seasonal giveaways await. From now until 18 May, get an e-coupon when visiting the Where Bricks Bloom Botanical Garden to receive a free LEGO Botanicals Series sticker at the shop*. What's more, make a purchase of LEGO boxed sets worth HK$350 or above at Simply Toys to exclusively receive the LEGO Flower Card*.
*Terms and Conditions apply. Rewards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.
Dates: Now 18 May 2025
Location: Simply Toys, Shop 221, Level L2
Opening Hours : 11am 8pm
Amidst lively flowers, creative LEGO installations, and exclusive rewards, the Where Bricks Bloom experience is an unforgettable celebration of nature and imagination. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this enchanting garden and bring home special keepsakes that capture the beauty and artistry of LEGO. Let your journey into the world of flowers and creativity begin at Pacific Place.
LEGO and the LEGO logo are the trademarks of the LEGO Group. 2025 The LEGO Group.
Hashtag: #BricksInThePlace #WhereBricksBloom #LEGOBotanicalGarden #PacificPlaceHK #LEGOHK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pacific Place
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment