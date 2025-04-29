MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Galaxy Macau Launches "Timeless Flavors of Macau" in Tributes to Local Culinary Heritage" data-link=" Macau Launches "Timeless Flavors of Macau" in Tributes to Local Culinary Heritage" class="whatsapp" A Symphony of Authentic Macanese Flavors and Luxury Dining Experiences

The culinary team at Waso Cafe have meticulously incorporated Pak Fa Fui's beloved nostalgic dishes and drinks for a limited run.

On May 15, Galaxy Macau is hosting the 'The Art of Tea: Workshop and Dinner, promising an immersive exploration of Chinese tea traditions led by the Champion of the 2018 National Competition for Tea Sommeliers Mr. Andrew U.

Chef Ng Man Kin at Putien of Galaxy Macau redefines the globally acclaimed Fujian cuisine with a luxe flair. Marinated Shrimp in Fujian Wine, marinated in aged wine for a smooth taste.

From now until May 28, Nagomi presents a delicate Sakura-themed feast to delight the senses.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau, a world-class luxurious integrated resort boasting over 120 dining offerings, is widely recognized as a gastronomic crossroads where global palates converge, presenting award-winning delicacies to guests from locals and global alike. Beyond its culinary diversity, the integrated resort turns its spotlight this season onto the launch of 'Timeless Flavors of Macau,' showcasing Galaxy Macau's commitment to supporting local SMEs, collaborating with time-honored Macanese brands to present a heartfelt tribute to the city's culinary legacy. All while underscoring its endeavors to preserving Macau's UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy proivenance, while elevating the city's dining scene to greater heights.This series debuts with a collaboration between Waso Cafe, the iconic cha chaan teng, and Tong Iec Pak Fa Fui, a century-old purveyor of traditional preserves. The culinary team at Waso Cafe has meticulously incorporated Pak Fa Fui's beloved products into exceptional dishes such as 'Pork Ribs with Five Preserved Vegetables', 'Stir-Fried Noodles with Shredded Pork', and 'Braised Pork Belly in Waso Soft Bun', creating a harmonious fusion of flavors to delight the senses. The beverage menu offers dazzling creative infusions of preserved fruits think 'Preserved Plum and Mulberry Herbal Tea', 'Soda with Dried Tangerine Peel and Dried Sweet Plum', and 'Sprite with Salted Lemon and Fresh Lemon' - a refreshing nostalgic ode to spring and summer. These six delicious creations are available for a limited time only.Galaxy Macau also offers a diverse range of culinary experiences encompassing regional Chinese cuisines, including Northern, Sichuan, and Cantonese dishes. Each with expert tea sommeliers who are deeply versed in Chinese tea culture and earn coveted award titles at national competitions for their exceptional skills in the art of curating exclusive premium pairings. On May 15, Galaxy Macau is hosting the 'The Art of Tea: Workshop and Dinner', promising an immersive exploration of Chinese tea traditions led by the Champion of the 2018 National Competition for Tea Sommeliers, Mr. Andrew U. Guests will be joining the journey into tea by tasting nine rare teas, mastering basic brewing techniques, and gaining foundational knowledge of different tea varieties, with a curated tea set gift to take home. The evening will culminate at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant with a Tea-infused Cuisine and Tea Pairing Dinner, Savor the refreshing fragrance of Iron Buddha in his tender abalone, or immerse yourself in the pleasing jasmine notes in a crispy pigeon. Three award-winning tea masters will be at the dinner to present their selection of premium teas, with each brew telling a unique story. Guests will embark on a sensorial adventure by sipping, studying, brewing, and savoring, and finally immersing themselves in the refined artistry of Chinese tea culture.Chef Ng Man Kin at Putien of Galaxy Macau redefines the globally acclaimed Fujian cuisine with deluxe flair. Adhering to authentic culinary traditions, the Chef meticulously selects precious ingredients to present a variety of delicious dishes. Seasonal standouts include Braised Fish Maw with Yong An Yellow Pepper - a fiery-sweet crescendo, featuring a spicy yellow pepper sauce with a smooth texture. The novel pairing of devilishly hot Yong An yellow pepper sauce with sea cucumber takes the premium delicacy to sensational heights. Marinated Shrimp in Fujian Wine, marinated in old wine for a smooth and tender taste. Braised Duck with Ginger, slow-cooked to aromatic perfection. The 12-hour-simmered Tong An Braised Pork Belly takes over guests' taste buds owing rich and savory flavor, all the above showcase the kitchen's technical brilliance. The restaurant also offers exclusive dishes and Southeast Asian-inspired creative delicacies in an elegant setting, dedicated to providing guests with a distinguished and cozy dining experience.Meanwhile at Hotel Okura Macau, Nagomi embodies thoughtful Japanese hospitality at its finest. From now until May 28, Nagomi presents a Sakura-themed feast. Desserts feature the delicate elegance of cherry blossom intertwined with fragrant peach and the subtle bitterness of matcha, while the refreshing combination of fragrant sakura tea cake and sour cherry compote spotlights the vibrancy of spring, offering a duet of tea and fruit flavors. The Sakura tea cake with cherry compote and Chocolate nibs financier with sakura cream joyfully evoke the tenderness of spring. Savory bites include the A5 Wagyu beef sushi, Negitoro taco, Tamagoyaki with sea urchin, and unique Sakura shrimp toast, all crafted with premium ingredients to paint a springtime culinary masterpiece to savor. Paired with a selection of coffee or tea, the pink-hued Japanese afternoon tea invites guests to savor the sensory romance of spring.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

