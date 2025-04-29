

Suzanne NG

Programme Chair, Diploma in Wellness and Hospitality Business, Diploma in Wellness, Lifestyle and Spa Management, Republic Polytechnic



Lynn TAN

Director, School of Business & Services, ITE College East



Jessie TONG

Deputy Director, Singapore Polytechnic

Carol LEE

Senior Specialists (Lifestyle), Employment and Employability Institute (E2i)

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="SWAS Announces SESA AWARDS 2025 2026: Recognizing Excellence In Beauty & Wellness" data-link=" Announces SESA AWARDS 2025 2026: Recognizing Excellence In Beauty & Wellness" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - The Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS) is proud to announce the launch of the SESA Awards 2025 2026, taking place on 8 July 2025. The awards continue the association's tradition of recognizing outstanding achievement in the wellness, beauty, and complementary therapy sectors.Registration for this prestigious event is now open:For the first time, the SESA Awards 2025 2026 are open to regional businesses and professionals in the wellness, beauty, and complementary therapy industries. This exciting opportunity allows top-tier service providers from across the region to showcase their expertise, elevate their recognition, and gain exposure to a broader audience. Whether the company is based in Southeast Asia or beyond, participation is encouraged to celebrate excellence, professionalism, and innovation. With regional participation, the SESA Awards continues to set the standard for service excellence, inspiring growth and collaboration on an international scale.Since its inception, the SESA Awards has become a cornerstone event for professionals across the wellness and beauty industries. These awards have consistently celebrated service excellence, innovation, and dedication, elevating industry standards and fostering growth. With a history of honoring top-tier talent and service providers, the SESA Awards 2025 2026 will build on this legacy, taking the recognition of service delivery to new heights.Winners of the SESA Awards 2025 2026 will have the opportunity to be listed under the SWAS Registrar of Complementary Therapists (SRCT). The SRCT is an industry-recognized registry that identifies and classifies practicing therapists who meet the required standards in skills, qualifications, and professionalism within the complementary therapy sector. Being listed under the SRCT affirms that the therapist has attained a high level of service competency and adheres to a structured framework of ethical conduct, continuous learning, and client care.'The SESA Awards represent more than just a title; they symbolize the hard work, commitment, and exceptional standards of service that define industry leaders. As we continue to grow and adapt, our aim is to bring recognition to outstanding individuals and businesses who set the bar for service excellence,' said Raymond Ooi, spokesperson and Organizing Chairman of the SESA Awards 2025 2026.The awards are open to businesses operating within the wellness, beauty, and complementary therapy sectors that have a minimum of three employees. Categories include, but are not limited to:Operators in the Beauty & Wellness Industry:Solution Providers to the Beauty & Wellness Industry:Industry Recognition Stand out and gain acknowledgment as a leader in service excellence.Professional Advancement Qualified therapists will be included in the SRCT registry, boosting their professional credibility.Business Growth Elevate reputation, attract more clients, and enhance customer trust.The SESA Awards 20252026 will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished educators and industry experts from Singapore. Each judge brings years of hands-on experience and a deep understanding of the standards, trends, and evolving expectations within the wellness, beauty, and complementary therapy sectors. The panel includes:The SESA Awards have a rich history of honoring professionals who go above and beyond in delivering high-quality services. Past winners have consistently reported increased business growth, enhanced brand recognition, and more opportunities for networking and collaboration. By participating in the SESA Awards, businesses gain the chance to be celebrated as a top-tier service provider in the wellness industry.Don't miss this exciting opportunity to join the ranks of the industry's best.Registration is now open:Hashtag: #SpecialistsinWellnessAssociationSingapore #SWAS #beauty #wellness

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SWAS:

The Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS) is dedicated to raising standards in the wellness, beauty, and complementary therapy industries. By supporting professional growth and ensuring consumer confidence in wellness services, SWAS plays a key role in enhancing the professional image of the industry through initiatives such as the SESA Awards.



The Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS)