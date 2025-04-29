All Major Tourist Destinations In Kashmir Open, Say Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that all major tourist destinations across Kashmir, including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Dal Lake, and the Mughal Gardens, remain fully operational and continue to welcome visitors.
A senior official in Tourism department said that tourist activity remains unaffected at key locations, which are witnessing a steady influx of visitors.“Destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and other prominent sites are open and secure.
Tourists are moving freely, and all necessary security arrangements are in place to ensure their safety and comfort,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.
He clarified that only some lesser-known offbeat destinations-accounting for merely 4-5% of the overall tourist footfall-have been closed temporarily as a precautionary measure.
“There is no restriction on visiting any of the primary tourist circuits. Tourists are being warmly welcomed, and the local communities, along with administration and tourism stakeholders, are fully facilitating their stay,” the official added.
The statement comes amid concerns following a recent isolated incident near Pahalgam.
Officials emphasized that the situation is under control, and there is no cause for alarm.
