Spain: Nationwide Power Outage Of Unknown Cause Lasts Several Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Hanadi Watfa
MADRID, April 29 (KUNA) -- Spain and Portugal experienced a total power outage on Monday, causing several hours of disruption in what officials said there was an unknown cause.
The blackout, which gradually resolved by early Tuesday, disrupted daily life and severely impacted transportation.
Metro and train services came to a halt, forcing thousands stranded overnight at stations, unable to return home. (end)
