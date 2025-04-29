342 Hunza Hotels Declared Risky For Foreign Tourists Amid Heightened Security Alerts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Authorities have declared 342 hotels in the scenic valley of Hunza as unsafe for foreign tourists, according to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza.

The notification, based on a security audit conducted under directives from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), states that 204 hotels have been classified as high-risk, while 138 hotels have been deemed moderately risky. Only 45 hotels were categorized as low-risk and deemed safe for foreign visitors.

The notification further warns that hotels failing to comply with security regulations will face strict action, including the sealing of premises.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns following Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's interview with foreign media in Islamabad, where he warned of potential threats from India after the death of 26 tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan's military readiness had been enhanced and that strategic decisions had been made to counter any threat, emphasizing that Pakistan could resort to the use of nuclear weapons if its existence was directly endangered.

Tensions escalated after India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, following the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejected India's suspension of the treaty and declared that any attempt to block Pakistan's water would be considered an act of war, vowing a firm response to any aggression.