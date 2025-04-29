403
FPSB India & PHDCCI Sign Mou To Promote Financial Education For Viksit Bharat 2047
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 29, 2025: The Financial Planning Standards Board India (FPSB India) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster financial education and promote financial planning awareness across India. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to enhance professional financial planning education among institutions, enterprises, and individuals.
This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to empowering individuals with essential financial knowledge and strengthening India's financial ecosystem. It aims to pave way for a financially secure generation that can confidently contribute to India's economic growth. By uniting FPSB India's global expertise in financial planning with PHDCCI's far-reaching influence in the industry and policy ecosystem, the collaboration aims to embed financial capability at the grassroots level for greater impact.
This strategic alignment is crucial to building a future-ready, financially aware, and economically resilient young Bharat.
Emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, Shalini S. Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHD CCI, said: "Our MoU with FPSB India marks a significant step toward strengthening the financial planning ecosystem in the country. Together, we aim to foster financial education, encourage ethical advisory practices, and empower individuals and businesses to make informed financial decisions. This collaboration aligns with our shared vision of building a financially secure and aware India, ultimately contributing to the nation's inclusive economic growth”
Mr. Dante De Gori, CFP® & CEO, FPSB Ltd., on his visit to India, said, "We are proud to join hands with PHDCCI to advance financial literacy and financial planning awareness in the country. This partnership reflects our shared mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to build secure financial futures. As India moves toward becoming a Viksit Bharat, equipping its citizens with sound financial education will be a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable growth."
In line with this collaboration, FPSB India and PHDCCI jointly hosted the conference“The Path to Viksit Bharat: Unlocking the Power of Financial Education” at PHD House, in New Delhi. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NBA, NAAC, and NETF, delivered the keynote address and underscored the role of financial education in achieving equitable access and sustainable development.
Key initiatives under this collaboration include:
Joint Financial Awareness Programs: Conducting online and offline events to spread awareness about financial education and financial planning.
Promotion of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Certification: Creating outreach programs to highlight the CFP® certification as a benchmark qualification in financial planning.
FPSB India is confident that these collaborations are a step towards a financially resilient nation and will strengthen the financial advisory ecosystem and contribute significantly to the overall economic well-being of the nation. Expressing the enthusiasm about the partnership, Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India said, "At FPSB India, we recognize the need for greater financial education to help individuals make informed financial decisions. Our collaboration with PHDCCI will help drive meaningful initiatives that elevate the importance of financial planning in India."
At the jointly organised event at PHD Chamber of Commerce, prominent dignitaries from education fraternity Prof. (Dr.) Indrani Bhaduri, Head, Education Survey Division, NCERT; Mr. Dante De Gori, Global CEO, Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd.; Mr S.K Sethi, Founder & CEO, Insurance Foundation of India; Mr. Krishan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, FPSB India; Ms. Shalini S. Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI; Ms. Amisha Sethi, Sr. VP Policy & Communication, FPSB India; Prof. (Dr.) Indira Bhardwaj, Dean, Management K R Mangalam University, Gurgaon; Dr. Sandhya Rai, Ex- Dean, IILM, GSM; Program Head, Undergraduate Program, School of Management, Bennett University; Dr. Rajiv Kishore Dubey, Former CMD, Canara Bank; Dr Narinder Kumar Bhasin, Zonal Head, Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, New Delhi; Ms. Suparna Tandon, CEO, NPS Trust; CMA (Dr.) S K Gupta, Managing Director, ICMAI Registered Valuers Organisation, New Delhi; Mr. B N Mishra, Senior Advisor Indian Bank Association (IBA); Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management, JNU, New Delhi; Ms. Babeeta Sharma, Senior Secretary, PHDCCI; and Mr. Sanjay Ahuja, Joint Secretary, PHDCCI, shared insights on integrating financial education into school and university curricula, and building a future-ready, financially aware workforce.
Aligning with national goals of inclusive growth and long-term financial resilience, the collaboration aspires to support individuals and businesses by enhancing their understanding of financial planning principles and equipping them with the tools for long-term financial security.
About FPSB India:
FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.
FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 3,215 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 230,648 CFP professionals worldwide.
FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.
FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India.
About PHDCCI:
PHDCCI has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for the past 120 years. It is a forward looking, proactive and dynamic PAN-India apex organization. As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHDCCI works at the grass roots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy.
