EU Congratulates Canadian PM's Liberal Party On Elections Victory
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 29 (KUNA) -- The European Union congratulated Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and liberal party on their legislative elections win yesterday Monday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated via social media platform, X, "The bond between Europe and Canada is strong and growing stronger. I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7. We'll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade,"
European Council President Antonio Costa extended his warm congratulations stating, "The EU and Canada have a long and close partnership. We are allies and strong trade partners. We share the same values, and attachment to the UN Charter and the rules-based international order,"
Canadian media outlets announced earlier liberal party victory, led by Carney, paving the way for him to formulate the new cabinet.
These elections took place amidst exception regional tensions brought about by US President Donald Trump claims of annexing Canada and imposing high tariffs on the neighboring country. (end)
