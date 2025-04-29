Prime Minister Receives Vice President Of The Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today at the Amiri Diwan HE Dr. Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, Executive Vice President and Minister of People's Power for Hydrocarbons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment