Prime Minister Receives Vice President Of The Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today at the Amiri Diwan HE Dr. Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, Executive Vice President and Minister of People's Power for Hydrocarbons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

