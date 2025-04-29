Amir Meets Vice President Of Venezuela

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, HE Dr. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, Executive Vice President and Minister of the People's Power of Hydrocarbons of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and her accompanying delegation, on the occasion of her visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Delcy conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of HE Nicolas Maduro President of Venezuela, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further development and prosperity. The Amir in turn conveyed his greetings to the President, wishing him good health and wellness, and the friendly Venezuelan people continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and prospects for their development, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.