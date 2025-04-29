403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Accuses Israel of Using Starvation as Weapon
(MENAFN) During a session at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, South Africa charged that Israel is deliberately employing starvation as a tactic against Palestinians living under occupation, in violation of its global legal duties.
On the second day of open hearings in The Hague, South Africa’s delegate, Jaymion Hendricks, declared that "International law prohibits Israel from the use of starvation as a method of warfare, including under siege or blockade, Israel may not collectively punish the protected Palestinian population, which it holds under unlawful occupation."
Hendricks asserted that Israel's actions contravene established international statutes that are meant to safeguard civilians during conflict, particularly those under foreign control.
According to Hendricks, Israel has "deployed the full range of techniques of hunger and starvation," refining its capability to inflict suffering and fatality through manipulation of food supply chains.
He claimed this strategy has led to what he described as a moment of genocide, highlighting that such behavior continues despite "the horrific attempts by Israeli officials to characterize them otherwise, Palestinians are human beings."
He further argued that Israel "must therefore cooperate in good faith with the United Nations and render it every assistance."
Hendricks insisted that Israel has a legal responsibility as the controlling power to make certain that food and healthcare provisions reach those in need, and to support the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, crucial services, and development support from the UN, other nations, and global institutions.
On the second day of open hearings in The Hague, South Africa’s delegate, Jaymion Hendricks, declared that "International law prohibits Israel from the use of starvation as a method of warfare, including under siege or blockade, Israel may not collectively punish the protected Palestinian population, which it holds under unlawful occupation."
Hendricks asserted that Israel's actions contravene established international statutes that are meant to safeguard civilians during conflict, particularly those under foreign control.
According to Hendricks, Israel has "deployed the full range of techniques of hunger and starvation," refining its capability to inflict suffering and fatality through manipulation of food supply chains.
He claimed this strategy has led to what he described as a moment of genocide, highlighting that such behavior continues despite "the horrific attempts by Israeli officials to characterize them otherwise, Palestinians are human beings."
He further argued that Israel "must therefore cooperate in good faith with the United Nations and render it every assistance."
Hendricks insisted that Israel has a legal responsibility as the controlling power to make certain that food and healthcare provisions reach those in need, and to support the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, crucial services, and development support from the UN, other nations, and global institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment