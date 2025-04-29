Global Kiosk Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2030: Asia-Pacific Driving The $64 Billion Industry With Booming Self-Service Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kiosk - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" report has been added tooffering.The Kiosk Market size is estimated at USD 36.06 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 64.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The kiosk market is growing globally, driven by the increasing demand for self-service solutions across various industries. Kiosks are interactive self-service machines that provide information, perform transactions, and offer various services to users.

The retail industry is a major contributor to the kiosk market. Retail kiosks display product information, self-checkout, order placement, and inventory management. They enhance the shopping experience, reduce waiting times, and improve operational efficiency for retailers.

The growing number of ATMs and kiosks across the Asia Pacific region is a significant driver for the kiosk market. In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed a rapid expansion of ATM networks and the deployment of various kiosks.

Technological advances have played a significant role in driving the growth and development of the interactive kiosk market. Interactive kiosks are self-service terminals that provide users with information, services, or products. They have become increasingly popular across various industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and more.

The installation of interactive kiosks requires a significant upfront investment. The costs include purchasing the hardware components, such as touchscreen displays, processors, and other peripherals, and software development and customization. Additionally, there may be expenses related to installation, site preparation, and integration with existing systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital transformation across industries. Businesses realized the need to adopt technology-driven solutions to survive and thrive in challenging circumstances. As a result, there was an increased interest in deploying interactive kiosks as part of broader digitalization strategies, enabling organizations to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and expectations.

Kiosk Market Trends

Growing Number of ATMs and Kiosk across Asia Pacific is Expected to Drive the Kiosk Market



The growing number of ATMs and kiosks across the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the market. The Asia Pacific region, including countries like China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific countries, has witnessed a substantial increase in the deployment of ATMs and kiosks in recent years. Several factors contribute to this trend. Firstly, the rapid urbanization and population growth in many Asian countries have increased demand for self-service options and convenient access to services.

ATMs have become essential to banking infrastructure, providing 24/7 access to financial services for individuals and businesses. As financial inclusion initiatives and digital banking services expand across the Asia Pacific region, the number of ATMs continues to rise.

According to NPCI, The number of ATMs under the National Financial Switch (NFS) network amounted to over 255 thousand as of January 2022. The NFS is India's largest network of ATMs, with almost 1,200 associated members and over 300 million transactions.

Additionally, various industries, including retail, transportation, healthcare, and hospitality, are increasingly adopting self-service kiosks to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and improve efficiency. Kiosks offer benefits such as reducing waiting times, enabling self-checkouts, providing information and directions, and facilitating ticketing and reservation processes. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations in kiosk hardware and software have made them more versatile and user-friendly. The integration of touchscreens, biometric authentication, voice recognition, and mobile connectivity has enhanced the functionality and convenience of kiosks, further driving their adoption.

Asia Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region



The Asia Pacific region has a thriving kiosk market, driven by various factors such as urbanization, digitalization, and increasing consumer demand for self-service solutions. The market encompasses various industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, hospitality, government, and banking.

The retail sector is a significant contributor to the growth of the kiosk market in Asia Pacific. Self-service kiosks are increasingly deployed in retail stores, shopping malls, and supermarkets to enhance customer experience and streamline operations. These kiosks allow customers to browse product catalogs, check product availability, place orders, and even make payments, reducing waiting times and improving overall efficiency.

The healthcare industry in the region has also witnessed the adoption of kiosks. Kiosks are used in hospitals and clinics for patient check-ins, appointment scheduling, information dissemination, and payment processing. They help reduce administrative workloads and provide convenient access to healthcare services for patients.

The transportation sector utilizes kiosks for ticketing and self-check-in processes at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals. Kiosks enable passengers to print boarding passes, check flight/train status, and access travel information. These self-service options improve operational efficiency and enhance the travel experience for passengers. The hospitality industry incorporates kiosks for self-service check-in and check-out processes in hotels, enabling guests to bypass traditional front desk procedures. Kiosks can also be found in restaurants, allowing customers to place orders and make payments, enhancing dining experiences.

Kiosk Industry Overview

The kiosk market is highly fragmented due to the included players across the value chain of the kiosk market, including hardware, software, and solution vendors. The solution providers have begun manufacturing hardware to minimize overhead expenses and improve economies of scale. Moreover, the market is highly competitive and technology-driven. The market comprises many small players accounting for little market share individually. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

May 2023 - Applova Inc., one of the growing leaders in restaurant digital ordering technology, announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics America Inc. to introduce the all-inclusive kiosk, which will feature advanced contactless ordering and payment solutions. This complete solution enables restaurants, including QSRs, cafes, and casual diners, to improve operations, increase sales, and meet profit objectives.

July 2022 - Acrelec, a global technology firm specializing in restaurant hardware, software, and service solutions, has merged with NCR Corporation, a renowned corporate technology supplier. Customers of NCR will be able to utilise Acrelec's extensive array of drive-thru, digital signage, and kiosk solutions for restaurants as a result of the integration.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of ATMs and Kiosk across Asia Pacific

5.1.2 Advances in Technology are Enabling Compelling Design of Interactive Kiosks

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation and Maintenance of the Systems

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Bank Kiosks

6.1.2 Vending Kiosks

6.1.3 Ticketing Kiosks

6.1.4 Patient Interactive Kiosks

6.1.5 Casino kiosks

6.1.6 Information Kiosks

6.1.7 Other Types

6.2 By End-user Industry

6.2.1 Banking & Financial Services

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Retail

6.2.4 Hospitality

6.2.5 Transportation

6.2.6 Other End-user Industries

6.3 By Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics

7.1.2 NCR Corporation

7.1.3 IER SAS

7.1.4 KIOSK Information Systems

7.1.5 Nexcom International Co. Ltd.

7.1.6 Slabb Inc.

7.1.7 Shenzhen Hunghui IT Co. Ltd.

7.1.8 SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.1.9 Guangzhou LiQi Intelligent Technology Co.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900