Ambow Launches Hybriu Conferencing: A Next-Gen Platform For Smart, Seamless Phygital (Physical + Digital) Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cupertino, Calif, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the“Company”), a leading global EdTech and AI-powered solutions provider, today announced the official launch of HybriU Conferencing, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform traditional conferencing into smart, seamless Phygital (Physical + Digital) experiences.

HybriU Conferencing blends the strengths of in-person presence with advanced digital intelligence, enabling organizations to host immersive, AI-enhanced conferences, meetings and collaborative sessions. Key features include real-time transcription, multilingual translation, 3D telepresence and adaptive screen layouts - delivering a frictionless hybrid experience for both on-site and remote participants.

“HybriU Conferencing marks a major leap forward in how hybrid conferences are experienced, as we build our suite of foundational HybriU products,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow.“By seamlessly enhancing existing video conferencing systems with intelligent tools built for physical spaces, we are bridging the gap between in-room and remote conference participants. Unlike other platforms, HybriU Conferencing offers an in-person presence feel, along with AI-powered features like real-time translation and automated meeting minutes, for a more immersive, interactive experience. It's a smart, more inclusive solution designed to redefine corporate collaboration. From boardrooms to global summits, we are bringing the future of conferencing to today's organizations.”

Built on Ambow's proprietary, patented HybriU architecture, the platform seamlessly integrates with existing conferencing tools and hardware, while introducing next-gen features such as interactive content sharing, spatial audio, real-time analytics, and dynamic hybrid event orchestration. From classrooms and executive meetings to international forums, HybriU is redefining the future of connected collaboration.

Following successful pilot deployments in academic and corporate environments, HybriU Conferencing is now available for institutional rollout and enterprise licensing worldwide.

In addition to HybriU Conferencing, Ambow's suite of HybriU products includes the HybriU Digital Education Solution, which is available in both a box-top set for instantaneous plug and play utilization, as well a subscription-based model.

HybriU Conferencing Key Features Include:



Seamless phygital integration that is scalable and customizable

AI-powered real-time transcription and translation

3D telepresence and intelligent multi-camera framing

Seamless integration with Zoom, Teams, Webex and more

Adaptive display layouts for hybrid environments

Multi-language support and real-time translation

Real-time meeting summaries and secure cloud infrastructure Future-proof, plug-and-play integration

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication-delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow's corporate website at .

