Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Name Change Finalized And Reflected On U.S. Markets Following FINRA Notification

Mesquite, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, Nevada - April 29, 2025 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: CBDS) today announced that its corporate name change has been finalized and is now reflected across U.S. stock market systems, following notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The name change was authorized through the filing of a Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State on November 13, 2024, and became market effective on April 25, 2025, following FINRA's completion of its processing.

This update aligns with the Company's previously reported disclosures, including the filing of a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2025, which reported the completion of the name change.

The Company noted that no change has been made to its trading symbol (CBDS) at this time. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. will continue to provide updates through its public filings and official communication channels as appropriate.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka“CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

