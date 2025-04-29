Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges The Family Of A Mechanic Who Has Just Been Diagnosed With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Florida To Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-Better Attorneys Better Results

- Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a mechanic who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 about financial compensation and receiving the best results. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and their lawyers have decades worth of experience assisting people like this. If a person with mesothelioma or lung cancer wants the best financial compensation results it is vital they hire the most capable lawyers.

The group says, "Mechanics who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide frequently greatly underestimate the potential of their financial compensation claim because they probably have forgotten how much asbestos exposure they actually had. Mechanics who were on the job before the mid-1980s might have had daily exposure to asbestos, especially if they worked on automobiles-trucks, at a factory, refinery, power plant, in the navy, at a shipyard, or most types of industrial workplaces. Compensation for a former mechanic who now has mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars if they now have asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad is a former mechanic who now has mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. We are extremely confident you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.



