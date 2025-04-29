403
Turkey Plans to Address ICJ on Israel’s Legal Responsibilities
(MENAFN) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz is scheduled to deliver a spoken declaration at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, according to diplomatic insiders.
His remarks will be part of the ICJ’s consultative proceedings examining Israel’s duties toward the United Nations, other international bodies, and third-party nations concerning its actions in the occupied Palestinian regions.
This follows a decision by the UN General Assembly on December 19, 2024, which requested the ICJ to issue a non-binding legal opinion on the legal implications of Israel’s policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.
The focus of the resolution is on Israel’s responsibilities under international statutes.
A total of 52 nations, among them Turkey, endorsed the resolution. In response, the ICJ invited the United Nations, its member countries, and the State of Palestine—recognized as an observer—to provide both written and oral comments.
Turkey submitted its written position on February 27. In all, 45 states and international entities have provided written inputs to the court.
Additionally, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and the African Union were given the opportunity to participate after submitting official petitions.
