France Says Western Allies Plan to Increase Pressure on Russia
(MENAFN) France’s Leader Emmanuel Macron has disclosed intentions among Western partners to intensify diplomatic and strategic pressure on Russia within the upcoming week to ten days, aiming to broker a truce in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
“In the next eight to ten days, we will increase the pressure,” Macron confirmed during an interview with the media, though he refrained from revealing any additional specifics, as the media stated on Monday.
Macron emphasized that he would stay “cautious” regarding any ceasefire, explaining that “part of the equation depends on Moscow.”
He also pointed out that it was unfair for all pressure to be placed solely on Ukraine, remarking, “It was not right that pressure was only being applied to Ukraine.”
Additionally, Macron claimed he had “convinced” American officials to “potentially” intensify threats and punitive measures against Moscow.
He underlined that Western nations had continuously worked to foster conditions in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could support a truce — “which he did, incidentally, in Jeddah.”
The French leader added, “We also worked for the United States to obtain a ceasefire from Russia. It is up to all of us to build the conditions for a strong and lasting peace."
Macron’s remarks followed high-level four-way talks between U.S. Leader Donald Trump, U.K. Premier Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and Macron himself.
These discussions took place over the weekend in conjunction with the funeral services for Pope Francis.
