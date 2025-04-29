403
Zelenskyy Describes Russia’s Ceasefire as Manipulation Attempt
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia’s recent declaration of a short-term ceasefire from May 8 to 11, dismissing it as a calculated move aimed at exploiting the historical commemoration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.
According to Zelenskyy, this initiative lacks sincerity and is more about symbolism than genuine efforts toward peace.
In a statement delivered via Telegram, Zelenskyy condemned the suggestion that hostilities should pause solely to allow Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to enjoy a quiet setting for a ceremonial event.
“Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8 before ceasing fire – just to provide (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with silence for his parade,” he stated, calling out the timing and intent behind the proposal.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that his administration prioritizes "human lives, not parades," underlining that both Ukraine and the international community see no justification for delaying peace efforts until that particular date.
“That’s why we believe – and the world believes – that there is no reason to wait until May 8,” he affirmed.
Zelenskyy further argued that any cessation of hostilities must not be fleeting or symbolic but rather “immediate, full and unconditional – for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed.”
He suggested that only a genuinely committed and extensive truce could pave the way for substantive diplomatic dialogue.
In his address, he also pointed out that Russia’s armed forces continue to target critical Ukrainian energy facilities, undermining any claims of goodwill.
He reiterated Ukraine’s long-standing position: that the nation never desired conflict and remains committed to cooperating swiftly with international allies to foster peace and establish lasting security.
“We in Ukraine never wanted a single second of this war – and we have always said that we are ready to work as swiftly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security.”
