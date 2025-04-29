Vitra Tiles Wins Red Dot Design Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CementEra Series honoured at the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards

ISTANBUL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitrA Tiles, one of the brands of Eczacıbaşı Tiles Group, has been honoured with a 2025 Red Dot Design Award for its CementEra series, part of its latest 2025 collection. Winning in the 'Product Design' category, the CementEra series stands out as much for its versatility in architectural applications as it does for the excellence of its design. The Red Dot Design Awards are recognised globally as one of the most prestigious design competitions.

A timeless take on urban aesthetics

Interpreting the simplicity of concrete texture through modern lines, CementEra presents a refined surface design that captures the essence of urban life. Blending minimalist elegance with functionality, the collection brings a contemporary and balanced atmosphere to interior spaces.

CementEra is offered in a broad palette of four shades that span warm and cool tones: light greige, dark greige, light grey, and dark grey.

Two distinct decor designs complement these tones with dynamic cohesion. Available in a variety of sizes-120x280, 120x120, 60x120, and 60x60 cm-the series provides architects with flexible solutions, suitable for both floor and wall applications. Developed in line with 2025 design trends, the series also features a 120x120 cm mix decor option, showcasing refined patterns with fluid lines. A special printing technique adds a glossy finish to the decor surfaces, creating a striking visual effect.

Selected by an International Jury of Design Experts

Since 1955, the Red Dot Design Award has been recognised as an international competition that celebrates products that feature exceptional design. In 2025, a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 countries evaluated entries from more than 60 nations based on criteria including functionality, aesthetics, usability, and responsibility. VitrA Tiles' CementEra series was selected for the award, distinguished by its outstanding design quality in this rigorous assessment.

