Global Grass-Fed Beef Market To Surpass USD 21.23 Billion By 2035, Driven By Health-Conscious Consumer Demand FMI

Grass Fed Beef Market

The Grass Fed Beef Market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and high-protein food options.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The grass-fed beef market is projected to surpass USD 21,230.6 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a global shift toward cleaner labels, transparency in sourcing, and rising consumer awareness of nutrition and sustainability. Consumers are increasingly opting for meat products free from antibiotics and hormones, while associating grass-fed beef with improved animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and better nutrient profiles.A significant driver of this market expansion is the rising education and awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of protein-rich diets and the environmental advantages of pasture-raised livestock. Grass-fed beef has become a sought-after option for eco-conscious shoppers. In response, retailers and foodservice providers are broadening their offerings to cater to this demand, presenting lucrative opportunities for market participants. The convergence of ethical food sourcing, health awareness, and premiumization trends continues to uplift the appeal of grass-fed beef products.Get a Sneak Peek into the Market – Download a Free Sample: #5245502D47422D3134313131Key Takeaways. The market is expected to surpass USD 21.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.. Rising consumer preference for antibiotic-free, hormone-free, and sustainably raised meat is a major driver.. Premiumization and increasing retail availability are widening consumer access to grass-fed beef.. Strategic acquisitions and supply chain integration are defining competitive success.Emerging Trends in Global Market. Natural and ethical sourcing: Demand for transparency in food labeling is pushing brands to highlight grass-fed, pasture-raised claims.. Online and direct-to-consumer models: E-commerce and subscription meat delivery services are expanding consumer access.. Product innovation: New product formats such as grass-fed beef jerky, sausages, and ready-to-cook meals are gaining traction.. Third-party certifications: USDA Organic, Certified Humane, and Animal Welfare Approved labels are becoming purchasing criteria for consumers.Health Benefits of Grass-Fed Beef for ConsumersConsumers are increasingly aware of the nutritional superiority of grass-fed beef. Compared to conventional grain-fed beef, grass-fed options offer higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants like vitamin E, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).Q: Why are consumers shifting toward grass-fed beef?A: They're prioritizing health. Grass-fed beef contains fewer calories, healthier fats, and no added hormones or antibiotics, making it a clean protein choice for fitness enthusiasts and families alike.Sustainable Grass-Fed Beef Production TrendsEnvironmental sustainability is a major driving factor behind the market's expansion. Grass-fed beef production promotes regenerative agriculture, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and enhances soil fertility.Companies are adopting rotational grazing systems and carbon-neutral farming practices to improve yield and minimize environmental footprints.Premium Pricing Trends in Grass-Fed Beef MarketGrass-fed beef commands a price premium of 20–50% compared to conventional beef. This is driven by longer production cycles, sustainable feeding practices, and increased consumer demand for quality and transparency.Retailers are also bundling grass-fed beef with value-added attributes like organic certification, further enhancing its market appeal.Government Regulations Impacting Grass-Fed Beef IndustryGlobal governments are establishing clear definitions and certifications for grass-fed beef. In the U.S., the USDA's "grass-fed" labeling guidelines are being revisited to ensure accurate consumer information.International trade policies and sustainability incentives are also influencing how grass-fed beef is produced and marketed globally.Recent Developments in the Market. In 2024, Applegate Farms launched a new line of 100% grass-fed, regeneratively raised beef burgers in the U.S.. Waitrose & Partners in the UK expanded its private-label range of grass-fed beef cuts in premium packaging.. Korea Agro-Fisheries Corporation released new guidelines to improve traceability of imported grass-fed beef, boosting consumer trust.Stay Ahead with the Complete Market Analysis – Download Full Report:Competition OutlookThe market remains fragmented but increasingly competitive. Key players include Creekstone Farms, Meyer Natural Foods, Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed, Australian Agricultural Company, and Eversfield Organic. These companies compete on the basis of quality certifications, product innovation, and geographic footprint. Smaller regional players are also entering with niche positioning and direct-to-consumer models.Region-wise InsightsUnited States (CAGR: 4.3%)With health-conscious consumers driving the demand for leaner and more sustainable meat, the U.S. grass-fed beef market continues its upward trend. Growth in organic retailers and farm-to-table dining is also boosting awareness. However, high production costs and limited supply remain key challenges.United Kingdom (CAGR: 4.4%)The UK market is gaining traction due to strong advocacy around animal welfare and sustainable agriculture. Premium butcher shops and local food campaigns support consumer interest, even as higher retail prices persist compared to conventional beef.European Union (CAGR: 4.6%)Consumer demand across countries like Germany and France is buoyed by EU regulations favoring organic and traceable meat products. However, logistical inefficiencies and cost pressures could hinder market scalability.South Korea (CAGR: 4.7%)Health-focused consumers are turning toward grass-fed beef, supported by government labeling initiatives. Though local production is limited, premium imports continue to perform well amid rising demand for clean-label protein sources.Explore Meat, Poultry & Seafood Industry Analysis:Key SegmentsBy Form:. Raw Meat. Processed Meat. Fresh Processedo Curedo Smokedo Restructuredo Sliceso Chop meato Steak cutso Cutso Pattieso Sausageso Nuggetso Meatloaf. Dried. Others (Fermented, Pickled, etc.)By Format:. Chilled. Frozen. Shelf StableBy End Use:. Food Processing Industry. Foodservice (Hotels, Restaurants, Caféso Sauces, Dressings, and Glazeso Snackso Baked Productso Ready Mealso Processed Meat Products &Marinadeso Seasoningo Instant Noodle/Pastao Soups, Stocks, and Bouillono Others (Pie Gravies, etc.). Institutional. Household (Retail)By Distribution Channel:. Direct Sales/B2B. Indirect Sales/B2C. Hypermarkets/ Supermarketso Specialty Meat Outletso Groceries/Mass Retailerso Wholesale Club Storeso Butcher Shopso Ranch. Online RetailingBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Western Europe. Eastern Europe. East Asia. South Asia Pacific. Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Beef Fat Market:Wagyu Beef Market:Organic Beef Market:Beef Flavors Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531WebZite:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.