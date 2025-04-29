403
Ukrainian mine-clearing automobile stuck while firing at Russian forces
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing a Russian kamikaze drone striking a Ukrainian mine-clearing vehicle as it was deploying its explosive charge. The incident occurred in Russia’s Kursk Region near the border, where active efforts are underway to repel Ukrainian forces and disrupt reinforcements using FPV (first-person view) drones against various Ukrainian assets including tanks and light vehicles.
The footage highlighted two attacks: one on an unidentified heavy vehicle, and another on a UR-77 Meteorit, also known as "Zmey Gorynych," a Soviet-era mine-clearing system that creates safe lanes through minefields using a rocket-propelled explosive line charge. The video shows the UR-77 in the process of launching its charge when the Russian drone strikes.
An explosives expert, using the call sign "Maximus," praised the precision of the drone strike, saying it successfully neutralized the vehicle as it posed a threat to Russian troops.
The second vehicle shown in the footage was not named by the ministry, but military sources suggest it may have been a WiSENT 1—an armored mine-clearing and recovery vehicle built on a German Leopard 1 tank chassis. Ukraine has reportedly received over 40 such units from European allies, as well as heavier variants based on the Leopard 2 platform.
Ukrainian forces initially entered Russia’s Kursk Region in August with the aim of capturing ground for use as leverage in future negotiations. However, Russian officials claim that most of the occupied areas have since been retaken and estimate Ukrainian losses from the campaign to exceed 71,000.
