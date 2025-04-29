403
Russia-Ukraine ceasefire able to ‘return peace to Europe’
(MENAFN) Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of French World War II hero Charles de Gaulle, has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed ceasefire during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations in May could be a step toward peace between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with RT, de Gaulle expressed optimism that the truce, which will run from May 8 to May 10 in observance of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, could help restore peace to Europe.
De Gaulle praised the ceasefire announcement, stating that it was a strong symbol of Russia’s desire for peace, highlighting the nation’s wish to avoid war. He also hoped that the ceasefire would lead to a return of peace to Ukraine and Europe, adding that he envisioned France playing a role in this process.
He also criticized the current French government, claiming that its decisions were "contrary to common sense and reason." De Gaulle expressed hope that in the future, France and Russia could restore their historic friendship, a bond his grandfather valued deeply.
During the same period, Putin urged Ukraine to respect the ceasefire and warned that any violations would be met with a "proportionate and efficient response." In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of manipulation and called for an immediate 30-day ceasefire. Putin also noted that previous truces had been violated by Ukraine and emphasized that a lasting ceasefire would require Ukraine to halt its mobilization efforts and for the West to cease its weapons shipments to Ukraine.
