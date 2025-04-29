Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Amount (Euros)
|Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year
|
12,130,700
|Dividends paid
|-
|Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year
|(-4,923,162)
|Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement
|226,535
|Transfers from reserves
|-
|Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss)
|
-
|
Total profit (loss) available for appropriation
|
7,434,073
|a part of profit to the legal reserve
|-
|a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares
|-
|a part of profit to other reserve
|-
|a part of profit for dividend paying
|-
|a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes
|
-
|Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year
|
7,434,073
5. Election of the members to the audit committee of PST Group AB.
To elect the following members to the audit committee:
- Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member); Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member); Gražina Čepurnaitė.
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Goup AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360
Attachments
-
AB PST Group Auditor report 2024
abpst-2024-12-31-en
PST 2024 EN
