Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 29 April 2025:

1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor's Report.

Information heard.

2. Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024.

The Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024 approved by the Board heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of PST Group AB for the year 2024.

To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor's Report.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB.

To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB: