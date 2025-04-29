Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Resolutions Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-04-29 05:30:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 29 April 2025:

1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor's Report.
Information heard.

2. Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024.
The Consolidated Management Report of PST Group AB for the year 2024 approved by the Board heard.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of PST Group AB for the year 2024.
To approve the sets of the Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of PST Group AB for the year 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor's Report.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB.
To approve the following appropriation of profit (loss) of PST Group AB:

Amount (Euros)
Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year
12,130,700
Dividends paid -
Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year (-4,923,162)
Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement 226,535
Transfers from reserves -
Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders' decision to cover all or a part of loss)
-

Total profit (loss) available for appropriation
7,434,073
a part of profit to the legal reserve -
a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares -
a part of profit to other reserve -
a part of profit for dividend paying -
a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes
-
Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year
7,434,073


5. Election of the members to the audit committee of PST Group AB.
To elect the following members to the audit committee:

  • Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);
  • Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);
  • Gražina Čepurnaitė.

Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Goup AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360

Attachments

  • AB PST Group Auditor report 2024
  • abpst-2024-12-31-en
  • PST 2024 EN

MENAFN29042025004107003653ID1109485141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search