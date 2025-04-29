Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Annual Information Approved By Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of PST Group AB


2025-04-29 05:30:59
We present annual information approved by Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB on 29 April 2025.


Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Group AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360

Attachments

  • AB PST Group Auditor report 2024
  • abpst-2024-12-31-en
  • PST 2024 EN

