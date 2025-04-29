403
Annual Information Approved By Annual General Shareholders Meeting Of PST Group AB
Tomas Stukas
We present annual information approved by Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB on 29 April 2025.
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Group AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360
