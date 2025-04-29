Birdfy Nest Polygon

Birdfy Nest Polygon What's In The Box

Birdfy Announces Nest Polygon: Smart Bamboo Nest Box Designed to Capture Bird Nesting Moments

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the Birdfy Nest Polygon-an eco-conscious, AI-powered smart birdhouse designed to bring the beauty and mystery of nesting birds right to your fingertips. Officially released in March 2025, the Nest Polygon has already garnered international recognition, receiving the Gold Award at the 2024 French Design Awards for its innovative blend of form and function.

A Personal Bird Documentary Experience

At the heart of the Birdfy Nest Polygon lies Birdfy's groundbreaking Story Feature. This exclusive function turns daily bird activity into a beautifully edited highlight reel, using AI to identify bird species, behaviors, and nesting milestones. It's like having a professional nature documentarian in your backyard-capturing the journey from the first nest to fledging, effortlessly and automatically.

Crystal-Clear FHD and Night Vision

Equipped with a 2MP 1080p Full HD camera and night vision, users can enjoy day-and-night footage of their feathered tenants in incredible detail. Real-time notifications ensure that no magical moment-from the first egg to first flight-is ever missed.

Remote Monitoring & Controls

Designed with the bird's comfort and safety in mind, the Birdfy Nest Polygon offers remote access and external control, including a 10-foot range controller. This allows users to monitor and manage power and camera settings without disturbing the natural nesting environment.

Eco-Friendly, Season-Proof Design

Crafted from FSC-certified natural bamboo, the Nest Polygon stands out for both its aesthetics and sustainability. Treated for rot resistance, this bamboo structure resists mold and weathering, ensuring long-term durability. The polygonal shape not only elevates its visual appeal but also enhances drainage and ventilation, creating a safe and healthy nesting space.

Continuous Power, Solar-Enabled

With a 5200mAh rechargeable battery and integrated solar panel, the Nest Polygon delivers 24/7 uninterrupted power, allowing users to stay connected to nature anytime, anywhere.

Built for Birds, Designed for Safety

Birdfy Nest Polygon features three interchangeable entrance sizes, each equipped with metal predator guards to adapt to different bird species while ensuring nest safety. The bird-friendly interior design reflects Birdfy's commitment to supporting a thriving, balanced bird habitat.

Key Features at a Glance:

- 1080p Full HD live video with night vision

- AI-powered "Story" feature for automatic video editing and species identification

- External control with 10-foot range remote controller

- FSC-certified rot-resistant bamboo housing

- 5200mAh battery + integrated solar panel

- IP65 waterproof rating

- Free cloud storage during active stories

- Three interchangeable entrance sizes with predator guards

With the Birdfy Nest Polygon, everyday bird lovers can become storytellers, conservationists, and stewards of the wild-watching as new life unfolds in real time, in their own backyards.

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Estelle Yang

Brand Manager, Birdfy

...

Birdfy Press

Netvue

...

