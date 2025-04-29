Idare Founder Nicky Dare Recognized For Firearms Certification Milestone In Public Safety And Preparedness

Nicky Dare Training with U.S. Marines and Law Enforcement in Nevada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicky Dare's certification in rifle, shotgun, handgun, and active shooter response highlights growing diversity in U.S. firearms instruction and grassroots safety leadership. In an era marked by rising concerns over public safety and emergency preparedness, one California-based educator is setting a new benchmark for community resilience. Nicky Dare, founder of nonprofit iDARE® Inc., has achieved a milestone rarely seen in the U.S. firearms instruction field: becoming one of the first known Indonesian-American women of Dutch descent to earn certifications in multiple tactical disciplines.

Dare, a certified firearms instructor and range safety officer (RSO), is also a FEMA-trained CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) responder. Her qualifications reflect a growing demand for instructors with firsthand experience and culturally diverse leadership in tactical training.

Dare isn't a digital influencer-she's a crisis educator. Her work doesn't hinge on reach metrics, but on real readiness. She prepares people to act, not just react.

“Fear didn't silence me. It trained me,” Dare said.“Every certification I earned wasn't just a credential-it was a promise that no one else around me would ever be unprepared.”

Having undergone advanced tactical training in Nevada and Alaska-including at a nationally recognized firearms training facility-Dare brings an evidence-based, terrain-tested approach to personal safety instruction. She regularly leads firearms safety, situational awareness, and active shooter readiness courses for civilians, professionals, and public institutions.

A demographic review highlights her unique position within the national landscape:

An estimated 563 Asian-American women are certified firearms instructors in the U.S.

Fewer than three are known to be Indonesian-American.

Only one-who also holds Dutch heritage, has a certification history dating back to 1997, and completed tactical drills in extreme terrains-is actively leading training programs in both civilian and institutional contexts.

As described by colleagues:“She didn't inherit it. She earned it.”

Her work has been featured in Western Outdoor News, AV Press, SCTV, and NAWRB News, where she has been recognized for expanding access to firearms education and readiness training in underrepresented communities.

“I didn't grow up with a rifle in my hand. I earned my place-on the range, in the classroom, and in every drill,” she added.

Dare's path began not in a training facility, but in survival. As a young college student, she lived through a violent home invasion following weeks of being stalked. That formative experience shaped the urgency behind her mission: equipping others with life-saving skills before crisis strikes.

Her story is further explored in Chapter 5 of her book, The Audacity of Veracity, titled“The Little Cat and the Big Bear.”

Dare's recognition marks a pivotal moment in tactical instruction and crisis preparedness. Her journey-marked by lived experience, verified training, and grassroots leadership-continues to inspire a growing movement rooted in preparation, resilience, and truth.

