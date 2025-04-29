Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward For Vaibhav Suryavanshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored record breaking century in the IPL 2025 on Monday.

The 14-year-old Bihar batter, playing for Rajasthan Royals, shattered the long-standing record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball ton against Mumbai Indians in 2010 that had remained unbeaten for 15 years until Monday night.

In only his third IPL appearance, Suryavanshi hammered a sensational 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, bringing up his century in just 35 deliveries - the fastest ever by an Indian in IPL history and the second-fastest overall, behind Chris Gayle's legendary 30-ball century.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket on the strength of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024 at 1 Anne Marg and at that time I wished him a bright future," CM Nitish posted on X.

Nitish further revealed that he spoke with the teenager over phone after his historic knock and extended his best wishes to the youngster.

"After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country," he added.

In the mega auction held last year, Suryavanshi became the youngest to earn an IPL deal when RR signed him for Rs 1.1 crore.