China Warns BRICS Compromise on US Tariffs Will 'only embolden bully'
(MENAFN) At a summit of BRICS nations held in Rio de Janeiro, China's top foreign affairs official, Wang Yi, issued a warning that remaining passive or making concessions in response to the trade conflict initiated by the United States would “only embolden the bully.”
His remarks were aimed at urging the bloc to take a unified stance against what he described as aggressive and self-centered policies from Washington.
During the meeting, Wang criticized the US government, asserting that it had embraced a policy of unilateralism, where “its own interests” were prioritized above those of the global community.
Addressing fellow BRICS representatives, Wang emphasized the importance of upholding international trade frameworks, describing the defense of multilateral trade norms as “the most urgent issue at present.”
He insisted that trade regulations should not be manipulated for “selfish interests,” distancing the matter from mere calculations of gain or loss.
The previous month, the administration of Leader Donald Trump launched sweeping tariff measures targeting both adversaries and allies of the US. China was hit hardest, with tariffs reaching as high as 245 percent.
While the US offered a temporary 90-day exemption on tariffs for all nations except China, Beijing retaliated by imposing 125 percent tariffs on American imports.
Wang pointed out that the United States had “benefited greatly from free trade for a long time,” yet it was now weaponizing tariffs to extract “exorbitant prices” from other countries.
He argued that surrendering to such tactics—through silence or retreat—would only encourage further bullying.
Concluding his remarks, Wang called on the BRICS coalition to “jointly oppose all forms of protectionism,” reinforcing the need for collective resistance against economic coercion.
