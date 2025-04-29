403
Drone Attack Injures Three Kurdish Soldiers in Kurdistan Region
(MENAFN) A mysterious drone attack on Monday injured three members of the Peshmerga, the armed forces of the Kurdistan Regional Government, in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, according to a Kurdish security official.
The attack took place in the afternoon when a booby-trapped drone hit a Peshmerga position in a village near Amedi, in Duhok province. A Peshmerga officer stated that soldiers at the scene attempted to fire at the drone, but it exploded within their position, injuring three of the personnel.
The group responsible for the attack has not been identified, and Kurdish authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the officer confirmed.
