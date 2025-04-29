Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Closure Near Thumama Stadium For Maintenance Work

2025-04-29 05:22:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure of Exit No. (32) at Al Thumama Stadium Interchange for vehicles coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra.

This closure will be in place for a duration of eight hours on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 2am to 10am, to carry out essential maintenance works.

During this closure, which is coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra are advised to continue straight and use the alternative routes as shown in the map above.

