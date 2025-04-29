Temporary Closure Near Thumama Stadium For Maintenance Work
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary closure of Exit No. (32) at Al Thumama Stadium Interchange for vehicles coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra.
This closure will be in place for a duration of eight hours on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 2am to 10am, to carry out essential maintenance works.Read Also
-
Qatar's solar energy production capacity to reach 4,000 megawatts by 2030
Health Ministry announces requirements for Hajj vaccinations
BYH 2025 paves way for new market, investment opportunities
During this closure, which is coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Al Wakra are advised to continue straight and use the alternative routes as shown in the map above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment