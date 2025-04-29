WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO PRESENTS 1969 LIVE CONCERT: THE KING RETURNS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bringing this historic performance to life will be, an internationally acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist who has dedicated his life to honoring the legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Over the years, Travis has garnered numerous accolades, and he has also shared the stage with Elvis's original backing vocal group, The Sweet Inspirations, further cementing his reputation as one of the most authentic and compelling Elvis tribute artists in the world. With nine back-up singers and an eight piece band (replicating the original concert), the cast will deliver the exact setlist that rocked the International Theater in 1969, recreating the electrifying energy that cemented Elvis as the ultimate Las Vegas headliner.

Fans can expect to be transported back in time with unforgettable performances of songs that defined Elvis' 1969 comeback, including "Suspicious Minds," "Love Me Tender," "Jailhouse Rock," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Can't Help Falling in Love," and more. With hits like "Blue Suede Shoes," "All Shook Up," "In the Ghetto," "Memories," and "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" woven throughout the night, the concert promises to capture the spirit, sound, and soul of one of the most legendary live shows in Las Vegas history.

But the celebration doesn't stop there. Following the concert, the Elvis energy will continue by opening the doors to its legendary Cabaret Theater for a special late-night encore. From 9:00 PM to Midnight , guests can enjoy free, non-stop performances from the highly acclaimed Elvis tribute show, The King Comes Home -featuring electrifying renditions of Elvis classics in an intimate, high-energy setting. It's the perfect way to extend the celebration and experience even more of The King in one unforgettable night.

Fans and Guests are encouraged to embrace the glamour and glitz of the era by dressing in stylish late-1960s fashion. To elevate the experience, Edge Steakhouse will offer a special "Love Me Tender" Prix Fixe Menu from Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3. This exquisite three-course meal features indulgent selections like Lobster Bisque, a Land & Sea entrée (7oz filet and 5oz lobster tail), and the decadent Jailhouse Rock dessert. Priced at $120 per person, it's the perfect way to kick off a night of celebrating the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"Elvis Presley's legacy is woven into the very fabric of Westgate Las Vegas, and it is an honor to celebrate his 90th birthday with this once-in-a-lifetime event. '1969 Live Concert: The King Returns' is more than just a show-it's a journey back to the night Elvis redefined Las Vegas entertainment. We invite fans from all over the world to join us as we relive the magic of this historic performance," says Dawn Rawle, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment at Westgate Las Vegas.

Event Details:



Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Show Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Venue: International Theater, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Performance Length: Approximately 85-90 minutes Purchase Tickets : Click HERE or visit the WOW Rewards desk to purchase in person.

Ticket Pricing:



PL 1 – Booth Seating: $45.00*

PL 2 – Within Front Four Rows: $40.00*

PL 3 – Front Orchestra: $25.00*

PL 4 – Mid Orchestra: $20.00*

PL 5 – Rear Orchestra Seating: $15.00* PL 6 – Rear Orchestra & Balcony Seating: $10.00*

For more information, contact:

Jeff Wagner: [email protected]

Celena Haas-Stacey: [email protected]

Michelle Loosbrock: [email protected]

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino offers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the entertainment capital. With award-winning dining, exciting entertainment, and state-of-the-art amenities, it is the premier destination for travelers seeking the best of Las Vegas. The recently renovated International Theater continues to be a stage for legendary performances, including the iconic Barry Manilow. For more information, visit WestgateLasVegas .

SOURCE Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino