Gammapod Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Treatment: Italy Introduces High-Dose Stereotactic Radiotherapy In A Single Session To Europe

MENAFN - PR Newswire): it allows the safe and precise administration of high doses of radiation to the tumor because, unlike conventional radiotherapy equipment, designed to treat tumors in all areas of the body,. This allows the tumor to be treated with a much higher dose of radiation until it is destroyed,

This non-invasive, single-fraction approach, replacing the numerous fractions used with conventional equipment, offers patients a rapid therapeutic path with obvious benefits also in terms of quality of life .

The clinical study conducted at the hospital in Udine was recently published in the prestigious Red Journal (International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics) which demonstrated that GammaPod is safe and effective in the pre-operative treatment of breast cancer, with a significant reduction in the cell proliferation index (Ki-67), an important marker for evaluating the tumour response to radiotherapy.

"The results are extraordinary," says Dr. Marco Trovò , Director of Radiotherapy at the Udine hospital. "GammaPod allows us to administer a very high dose of radiation in a single session, with a clear biological response, as indicated by the drop in Ki-67."

On May 5, 2025 , GammaPod will be the star of the Satellite Symposium "Reducing the Impact of Breast Cancer," organized by Tema Sinergie during the ESTRO 2025 congress in Vienna . The session will feature international experts, including Prof. Cedric Yu , who will delve into the technology's features, Prof. Asal Rahimi and Dr. Marco Trovò , who will present the results of their respective clinical studies. The symposium will be moderated by Prof. Philip Poortmans and Prof. Icro Meattini .

Tema Sinergie's commitment to introduce this technology in Europe underscores the importance of international collaboration in bringing new patient care solutions to the market. With this commitment, GammaPod is set to become a key pillar in the fight against breast cancer worldwide.

