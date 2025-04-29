Lora Alliance® Brings Lorawan® To Iot Solutions World Congress Showcasing Leading-Edge AI, Satellite, And Metering Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multiple Demos and Sessions Explore LoRaWAN's Advanced Capabilities and Real-World Uses

FREMONT, Calif. , April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it will bring together its extensive LoRaWAN ecosystem as part of IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), taking place May 13–15, 2025, at Barcelona's Gran Via Venue. Under the banner“Building Massive IoT with LoRaWAN,” the organization will feature a day-long program dedicated to LoRaWAN on May 14. Beyond the stage talks, members will share insights about their success stories as part of several show floor talks, including those from 19 LoRa Alliance member companies who will demonstrate LoRaWAN in Action! in Hall 8 Stand D9.

“Our collaboration with IOTSWC to feature LoRaWAN this year acknowledges the technology's leadership position in IoT connectivity,” said Alper Yegin, LoRa Alliance CEO.“Our goal is to represent the strength of LoRaWAN technology and its ecosystem, broadening access to our industry-leading expertise through a dynamic program of LoRaWAN sessions and demos. The sessions provide an engaging and inspirational look at the technology, real-world use cases, and our vision for the future of IoT. They also educate you on the standard and its many uses–whether you are new to LoRaWAN or already using the technology. At the same time, visitors will have the opportunity to get hands-on with multiple interactive demos highlighting how easy and effective it is to deploy, integrate, and benefit from using LoRaWAN technology.”

Featured LoRaWAN in Action! demos include:



Actility's new EchoStar-enabled Abeeway Tracker, designed for PGHM (Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne), the French Mountain Rescue, ensures unmatched accuracy even in remote areas. Paired with a brand-new ranging finder (from the ex-Apik line), this solution brings mission-critical positioning to the next level. A must-see for public safety and defense use cases.

Browan Communications' AI-powered Zone-Level Tracking Solution uses LoRaWAN and Wi-Fi for real-time device tracking across defined zones.

EchoStar Mobile's award-winning flexible satellite sticker features flexible antennas and batteries and uses energy harvesting to deliver sustainable asset tracking.

Kudzu Technologies' Intelligent Operations Center makes it easy for anyone using a LoRaWAN network to understand what's happening and take action - no expertise needed, with AI assisting behind the scenes to highlight issues and surface the insights that matter.

Moko Technology's wearable smart badge integrates with Lifefinder's rescue tech and Traxmate's real-time tracking for instant alerts and location-based safety when every second counts.

Murata Electronics' cutting-edge IoT health monitoring solution transmits real-time heart rate and blood oxygen level data over long distances via LoRaWAN, enabling efficient remote patient monitoring.

Netmore's IoT network solutions for utility, energy, and enterprise companies showcase Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for real-time usage and leak detection, site-level asset tracking, and predictive equipment health monitoring to reduce maintenance costs and extend asset lifespan.

Plenom A/S will show how sensor data and digital events can control and shape human behavior through light to boost productivity and quality.

Semtech's LoRa PlusTM LR2021 unlocks synergies between LoRaWAN and complementary technologies, delivering a competitive edge in smart metering, home automation, and security systems.

SenArch's off-grid solar-powered LoRaWAN gateway enables IoT data anywhere. The gateway is cost-effective, easy and fast to deploy, reliable and fully autonomous in operation, and achieves ROI faster than any other solution.

Swisscom Switzerland's cold chain monitoring solution tracks and monitors food temperatures using its zero data loss protocol ensuring real-time removal of spoilage from inventory.

TEKTELIC Communications' eDoctor wearable health monitoring device provides continuous, remote patient monitoring of body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, chest expansion, activity, and body position.

Traxmate's ultra-low power indoor/outdoor positioning solution for devices using LoRaWAN delivers GNSS cloud-resolving and AI-powered indoor Wi-Fi tracking to provide precise, real-time location for safety and security, asset tracking, and industrial IoT.

Watteco , in partnership with Actility and Tridium, demos BACnet over LoRaWAN supporting building automation and the new European Directive on building efficiency.

WIKA's sensors easily and effortlessly monitor industrial process data. ZENNER , a leading LoRaWAN network operator with more than 9.3 million smart meters and sensors deployed, will introduce its products, solutions, and use cases for metering and submetering of smart utilities, smart cities, and smart buildings.

Additional exhibitors include Ewattch , Kerlink , and MultiTech .

The all-day Building Massive IoT with LoRaWAN session kicks off at 10:00 in the IoT Room with a keynote from Yegin titled“LoRaWAN: A Decade of Innovation, The Future Unfolding” and continues with 11 sessions covering topics from satellite to metering, smart cities, healthcare, smart buildings, the latest developments to the LoRaWAN standard, and much more. The full program is available here. After the program, the LoRa Alliance Contribution Awards will be featured as part of the IOTSWC Industry Solutions Award Ceremony at 17:30 on the main stage.

About LoRa Alliance ®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. More information: lora-alliance.org .

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are licensed marks.

