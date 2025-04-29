Paraguay Telecom Operators Country Report 2025 | Fixed Broadband Service Revenue To Reach $324.1 Million In 2029, As Operators Invest In Fixed Infrastructure To Support Fiber And Cable Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore growth trends in mobile data and fixed broadband, alongside a thorough review of regulatory changes and market dynamics. This report is crucial for strategic decision-making, providing detailed company snapshots and market forecasts. Discover opportunities in Paraguay's evolving telecom landscape today.

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paraguay Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Paraguay today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Paraguay.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to the national plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



The total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Paraguay will grow at a CAGR of 2.4%, during 2024-2029, supported by revenue contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will rise from $334.9 million in 2024 to $433.8 million in 2029, driven by a growing mobile subscriber base, more smartphone penetration and demand for more mobile data. Fixed broadband service revenue will increase from $251.1 million in 2024 to $324.1 million in 2029, as the fixed broadband penetration continues to expand, and operators invest in fixed infrastructure to support fiber and cable networks.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the Paraguay's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Paraguay's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the Paraguay's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the Paraguay.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:



Tigo Paraguay

Personal

Claro Paraguay Copaco/VOX

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900