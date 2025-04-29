Avoiding Pitfalls In Patent/Know-How Licences And R&D Collaborations - 2 Day Interactive Online Training Course (May 8-9, 2025)
Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-day Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical and interactive two-day course will cover all the important aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations that you need to be fully up to date with.
It focusses on the pitfalls and ambiguities to be aware of and avoid in these important and complex agreements. The expert trainer will take you through the stages of project management and guide you on how to achieve precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use.
By giving you the knowledge of how to best approach your project you will understand how to build relationships and manage the process for better outcomes.
The expert trainer tackles the issues of the academia-industry dichotomy and analyses the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong.
Benefits of attending
By attending this comprehensive seminar you will:
- Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements Analyse the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role Compare experiences with delegates in similar roles
There will be adequate time during the programme for discussion and to ask the expert trainer your questions.
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations. It's applicable to all those who deal with these agreements, those who are relatively new to them and those looking for a refresher, including:
- Patent attorneys In-house lawyers Private practice lawyers Contracts managers Technology transfer managers Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
The expert trainer will use case studies, exercises and discussion sessions to help embed the learning.
Course Agenda:
Day 1
Module 1: Patent/know-how licences
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity
- Regarding: Territory - being specific and carved our exceptions Field - fields of use, geographical exclusions, patent type exclusions, use exclusions Exclusivity - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions Case studies, examples and discussion
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties Scope of licence and non-competition provisions - pitfalls to avoid and suggested solutions Liability and dispute resolution - suggested graduated dispute resolution steps, avoidance of conflict clauses Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 1
- Defining the licensed IP - pitfalls and suggested solutions Licences of improvements - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 2
- IP warranties - essential IP and Data Protection warranties for every contract Dispute resolution - advantages and disadvantages of different resolution procedues Case studies, examples and discussion
Day 2
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
- Each party's aims - understanding and negotiating Allocation of responsibility - where the responsibility and risk lies and how it can change with different wording Background IP applied - essential terms regarding background IP rights and responsibilities Plans for foreground IP - essential terms regarding foreground IP rights and responsibilities Case studies, examples and discussion
Frequently encountered issues and suggested solutions
- Role of the grantor Project coordination Letting problems fester Diverging agendas The solution Case studies, examples and discussion
Common pitfalls - part 1
- Confidentiality vs publication - the conflict between industrial aims and academic aims Patenting vs sharing - some suggested compromise solutions Herding diverse stakeholders - the differing objectives of the parties involved in IP development
Common pitfalls - part 2
- Change of control or key personnel - common problems encountered and suggested solutions National idiosyncrasies - examples Case studies, examples and discussion
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment