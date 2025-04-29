Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Near Loc

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A Pakistani military unit shot down an Indian quadcopter on Monday after it violated the country's airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Manawar Sector, security sources confirmed.

According to the sources, the drone was attempting a surveillance mission when it was intercepted and destroyed by Pakistan Army personnel. The swift and effective response by the troops thwarted what officials described as a clear attempt at espionage.

Military sources said the incident reflects the professional readiness, vigilance, and defensive capability of the Pakistan Army, which remains fully prepared to respond to any form of Indian aggression.

Security officials emphasized that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces and that any provocation by India, whether on the ground or in the air, will be met with a decisive response.

The latest violation follows a recent spike in hostile rhetoric and threats from India in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, heightening tensions in the region.