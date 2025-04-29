Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Near Loc

Pakistan Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter Near Loc


2025-04-29 05:14:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani military unit shot down an Indian quadcopter on Monday after it violated the country's airspace along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Manawar Sector, security sources confirmed.

According to the sources, the drone was attempting a surveillance mission when it was intercepted and destroyed by Pakistan Army personnel. The swift and effective response by the troops thwarted what officials described as a clear attempt at espionage.

Military sources said the incident reflects the professional readiness, vigilance, and defensive capability of the Pakistan Army, which remains fully prepared to respond to any form of Indian aggression.

Also Read: Security Lapses Exposed as Ultrasound Equipment Stolen from DHQ Hospital Khar

Security officials emphasized that the entire nation stands united with its armed forces and that any provocation by India, whether on the ground or in the air, will be met with a decisive response.

The latest violation follows a recent spike in hostile rhetoric and threats from India in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, heightening tensions in the region.

MENAFN29042025000189011041ID1109484977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search