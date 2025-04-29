Scorching Heatwave Grips KP, Health Experts Urge Precautions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the coming days, with southern districts likely to face intense heat as temperatures climb significantly above seasonal norms.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar recorded a minimum temperature of 18°C, while the mercury is expected to peak at around 43°C today. The highest temperatures are forecast for Dera Ismail Khan, where the day could see a scorching 45°C. In contrast, the lowest temperatures were recorded in Kalam at 8°C and Dir at 9°C.

With the heatwave intensifying, health experts have issued a public advisory urging residents to adopt preventive measures. Citizens are strongly advised to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day, particularly between 11am and 4pm, unless necessary.

To avoid dehydration, people should drink water, lemon water, or other hydrating drinks frequently, even if they are not thirsty. Experts also recommend wearing light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing and using umbrellas, hats, or sunglasses to shield against direct sunlight.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to avoid heavy, oily, or spicy foods and instead opt for light, fresh meals. Symptoms such as dizziness, high fever, flushed or hot skin, and fainting may indicate heatstroke, in which case immediate medical attention is advised.