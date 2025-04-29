Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ali Nagiyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Supported International Efforts To Ensure Afghanistan's Stability And Security

Ali Nagiyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Supported International Efforts To Ensure Afghanistan's Stability And Security


2025-04-29 05:14:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has consistently supported international initiatives aimed at maintaining internal political stability and ensuring security in Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, as he said at the international conference on “Afghanistan: Regional Contacts, Security and Development” held in Baku.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's active role in contributing to global security efforts related to Afghanistan:
“Azerbaijan has never spared its efforts in this direction.”

Nagiyev further highlighted the importance of coordinated international action:
“It is necessary for the countries of the world to provide comprehensive support to Afghanistan in its fight against transnational organized crime, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.”

MENAFN29042025000195011045ID1109484973

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search