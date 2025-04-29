Ali Nagiyev: Azerbaijan Has Always Supported International Efforts To Ensure Afghanistan's Stability And Security

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has consistently supported international initiatives aimed at maintaining internal political stability and ensuring security in Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, as he said at the international conference on “Afghanistan: Regional Contacts, Security and Development” held in Baku.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's active role in contributing to global security efforts related to Afghanistan:

“Azerbaijan has never spared its efforts in this direction.”

Nagiyev further highlighted the importance of coordinated international action:

“It is necessary for the countries of the world to provide comprehensive support to Afghanistan in its fight against transnational organized crime, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.”