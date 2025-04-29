403
Chinese FM Urges Opposition To Protectionism, Support Of Free Trade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 29 (KUNA) -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for rejecting all forms of protectionism and safeguarding the multilateral trading system based on rules and World Trade Organization (WTO).
Wang made the call during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Rio de Janeiro City in Brazil on Monday, according to CCTV.
He underlined that it is necessary to ensure trade integration and mutual benefits, criticizing the U.S. for exerting pressure on countries by imposing tariffs on them.
He believed that multilateralism is the cornerstone of the post-World War II order and that integration and cooperation are the key common denominator of the international community.
The Chinese foreign minister also emphasized that it is essential to reform the international financial structure in order to better serve global south countries' economic growth.
Meanwhile, while meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting, Wang stressed the significance of promoting coordination between both countries and solidarity with developing countries and emerging economies.
The foreign ministers of Brazil, China, Russia and other BRICS members began two days of talks in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, aiming at forging a united front to US President Donald Trump's trade policies. (end)
