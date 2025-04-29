403
India Seals Deal with France for 26 Rafale Fighter Jets
(MENAFN) India has finalized a $7.4 billion deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale fighter jets, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.
The agreement, an “intergovernmental pact,” will supply 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy and additional equipment to support the Indian Air Force’s existing Rafale fleet. Signed by representatives from both nations in New Delhi, the deal includes technology transfer for integrating Indian-made weapons and setting up a facility for manufacturing Rafale fuselages in India.
Built by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale-Marine is a carrier-based, combat-ready aircraft designed for maritime missions. The aircraft will be delivered by 2030, with training for Indian crews occurring in both France and India.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the Rafale-Marine shares key similarities with the version operated by the Indian Air Force, which will “enhance joint operational capability, besides optimizing training and logistics for the aircraft for both (the) Indian Navy and IAF.” The aircraft will also significantly strengthen the Navy’s aircraft carriers, boosting India’s naval air power.
In a prior agreement from 2016, India had purchased 36 Rafale jets for $8.8 billion, with all units already delivered.
