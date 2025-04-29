Medical Filtration Market Global Forecast To 2030 | PVDF Surges As Fastest-Growing Material In Medical Filtration Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|354
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Advanced Healthcare Solutions Rising Awareness of Infection Control Technological Advancements
- Challenges
- High Capital Investments Stringent Regulatory Compliance
- Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
- Case Studies
- Validating Pegasus Prime Virus Removal Filters with Prefilters Enhancing Dialysis Filtration Efficiency - Fresenius Medical Care Blood Filtration for Sepsis Treatment - Cytosorbents Corporation
Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA 3M (Solventum) Danaher Sartorius AG Asahi Kasei Corporation Baxter Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Veolia Donaldson Company, Inc. Parker Hannifin Corp Entegris Mann+Hummel Corning Incorporated Critical Process Filtration, Inc. Cobetter Graver Technologies Ertelalsop Kasag Swiss AG Filtrox AG Membrane Solutions Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. Medical Filtration Solutions Ltd. Sefar AG Walker Filtration Saint-Gobain
