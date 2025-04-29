FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY-DRAMA 'JESS PLUS NONE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the ensemble comedy-drama feature JESS PLUS NONE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 29, 2025

- Filmmaker Mandy Fabian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the ensemble comedy-drama feature JESS PLUS NONE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 29, 2025.

JESS PLUS NONE tells the story of a reluctant maid-of-honor who attends an off-the-grid wedding in the woods and must confront her perfect ex-girlfriend, her more successful college friends, and every single one of her life choices. Jess is bereft. The love of her life, Samantha, broke up with her and won't return calls. Now, Jess must ditch the guy she's shame-dating before she sees Sam again at her best friend's camp wedding--although are they still friends? Jess hasn't heard from Melanie in months and worse, Mel is marrying a frat-boy hedge-fund managing bro, when she used to be a feminist. Melanie hopes to heal old wounds by forcing everyone into the woods-no cell phones, no Google, just warm fireside chats and pooping in camp toilets. Wendy is psyched to support Melanie and get a break from her life as a prisoner...er, mother. Peter's missed his friends but never misses a party, to the chagrin of his boyfriend. Hugh, the former dork turned rockstar, made it in the music business but never made it with Wendy...something he hopes to fix.

Written and directed by Mandy Fabian, JESS PLUS NONE was executive produced by Patrick Fabian (BETTER CALL SAUL) and produced by Mandy June Turpin, and 6 With Heels Productions. The ensemble cast features Abby Miller (HOME BEFORE DARK, JUSTIFIED), Marielle Scott (LADYBIRD), Rory O'Malley (HAMILTION, BOOK OF MORMON), Alexis Krause (JERSEY BOYS), Tate Ellington (LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY), Shalim Ortiz (GRAND HOTEL), Scout Durwood (MARY + JANE), Scott Speiser (THE TICK) and Matt Walsh (VEEP).

“With JESS PLUS NONE, I wanted to explore ideas about adult friendships, imperfect love stories, and how women are supposed to behave in order to be worthy of empathy,” said filmmaker Mandy Fabian.“I wanted to make a rom-com with humor as the way in, and where female sexuality of all kinds is celebrated.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire JESS PLUS NONE directly with the filmmakers and Dept. H.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

