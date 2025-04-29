Swiss Medica Advances Global Access To Stem Cell Therapy For Neurological And Chronic Conditions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Discover how a leading stem cell therapy clinic is making regenerative care more accessible for patients with chronic and neurological disorders.

- Dr. Lana, R&D specialist at Swiss MedicaBELGRADE, SERBIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss Medica, a leading stem cell clinic founded in 2011, is expanding its efforts to make stem cell therapy more effective, accessible, and personalized. With more than 10,000 patients from over 70 countries treated to date, the clinic is recognized for its work in addressing complex neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and orthopedic conditions.As the global burden of neurological diseases increases-with over 3 billion people affected worldwide according to the World Health Organization-there is a growing demand for new therapeutic approaches. Swiss Medica is responding to this need by combining cell-based products, supportive therapies, and personalized care. This approach amplifies the regenerative potential of mesenchymal stem cells to reduce inflammation, promote tissue repair and modulate the immune system.The clinic has reported meaningful outcomes across a range of conditions, with stem cell treatments for MS , Parkinson's disease, stroke recovery, and many more. Patients have experienced reduced pain, improved motor control, enhanced mobility, fewer symptom flare-ups, greater independence in daily life, and an overall better quality of life.In the field of autism treatment, Swiss Medica's internal research suggests that up to 90% of children showed improvements in communication and behavior after receiving mesenchymal stem cell therapy combined with additional exosome treatment. Stem cells for autism help address developmental gaps, contributing to progress that is making a tangible difference for both children and their families.To further these efforts, Swiss Medica is developing one of the largest regenerative medicine hubs in the region. In 2024, the clinic opened a new hospital in Europe-spanning 10,000 square meters across five buildings. With four times the previous capacity, this new center will integrate a hospital, diagnostic labs, biotechnological production, and training facilities, aimed at expanding access to innovative treatments and accelerating research in the field.“Regenerative medicine offers real potential to improve life for people with chronic or incurable conditions,” says Dr. Lana, R&D specialist at Swiss Medica.“Treatments can be tailored to each person, with fewer side effects than many drugs-but access remains a major hurdle.”Swiss Medica is working to make regenerative therapies more accessible. This effort is reflected in the clinic's inclusive treatment packages, long-term patient support, and transparent information about stem cell cost. It also extends to ethical sourcing, personalized care, and a strong focus on patient safety throughout the entire treatment process.To learn more about their work in stem cell therapy, visit Swiss Medica's website .For business inquiries, please reach out to:Boris DabrowskiHead of Partnerships, Swiss Medica...Watch the Campaign Live on Reuters here .About Swiss MedicaSwiss Medica is an international medical group specializing in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy for neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and age-related diseases. Founded in 2011, Swiss Medica operates clinics and a hospital in Europe and has treated patients from over 70 countries. The company's mission is to improve quality of life through innovative, personalized therapies that combine cell-based treatments with supportive care. Swiss Medica is currently developing a major regenerative medicine cluster to expand access to innovative therapies and drive research in the field. Swiss Medica is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing, clinical safety, and long-term patient support. For more information, please visit or learn more about their therapies at about-us .

Swiss Medica in Global Health | Pioneering Stem Cell Therapy for Neurological Disorders

