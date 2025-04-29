Fortrea Releases Short Film 'Transforming Lives' To Showcase New Approaches, AI-Driven Advancements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Combining the Best People, Science and Technology Drives Clinical Trial Innovation

- Fortrea Chairman and CEO Tom PikeDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), is being featured in the Global Health series by Acumen and Reuters in a new short film, 'Transforming Lives,' showcasing how the company is revolutionizing clinical trials with new approaches and AI-driven advancements.The film, which features scientific and medical experts from Fortrea, highlights how the company is driving innovation in clinical research to improve quality, accessibility and productivity to help get treatments to patients faster.Clinical research is the engine of innovative modern medicine, paving the way for groundbreaking treatments such as immunotherapy for cancer care, mechanism-based approaches to neurodegenerative diseases, and antiretroviral therapies that make HIV a manageable chronic condition rather than a life-threatening disease.However, the nuts and bolts of clinical trials are rooted in quite traditional methods and processes. Fortrea aims to modernize the way clinical trials are run with innovation that combines the best people, science and technology.“Fortrea keeps patients at the heart of our work, frankly because most of us come to this industry with a passion for patients based on something we personally experienced,” said Fortrea Chairman and CEO Tom Pike.“But we go beyond that here. We are challenging industry norms and driving innovations. We are working with our customers and industry partners to look at processes, technology and data to speed up and increase innovation associated with clinical research.”Trial design is one area of focus for innovation. Designing based on assumptions rather than real world data input can create inefficiencies. However, precisely applying real world data, technology and advanced analytics can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the trial, leading to better outcomes.Additionally, Fortrea researchers are looking at potential markers of drug efficacy earlier in the research process. Even with relatively small numbers of volunteers, researchers can observe changes in biomarkers that may point to the probability that experimental treatments may have an impact on a particular disease.Fortrea is leaning into AI to drive innovation as well.“It's clear that artificial intelligence will impact the clinical research industry,” Pike said.“The ability to search large and numerous data sets and accelerate the corresponding analysis can provide tangible benefits to how clinical trials are conducted and synthesized.”Watch 'Transforming Lives' on Fortrea or Fortrea's YouTube channel .Watch the Campaign Live on Reuters here.About FortreaFortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea and follow us on LinkedIn and X.Fortrea ContactsHima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, ...Jennifer Minx (Media) – 919-410-4195, ...Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, ...

Fortrea in Global Health | Clinical Trials Using Co-Innovation to Boost Productivity and ROI

