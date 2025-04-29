403
Oil Markets Face Relentless Pressure As Trade Tensions And Supply Fears Dominate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices continued to slide on April 29, 2025, as market participants responded to mounting trade tensions, shifting supply dynamics, and persistent concerns about global demand.
Data from Trading Economics and ICE trading platforms confirm that both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks have dropped sharply since the start of the year, with WTI futures trading near $61.3 per barrel and Brent at $66.78 per barrel.
These figures reflect a decline of over 14% for WTI since January, marking the steepest sustained drop in over a year. Traders and analysts attribute the downturn to a combination of unresolved U.S.-China trade disputes and the prospect of increased oil supply from OPEC+ nations.
On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that China must take the initiative to de-escalate the trade standoff. The lack of progress has left the market uncertain about the trajectory of the world's two largest oil consumers.
Analysts have responded by slashing demand forecasts and price targets. Barclays, for instance, cut its 2025 Brent forecast by $4 to $70 per barrel, citing a“rocky road ahead” for fundamentals.
Technical indicators from recent charts show a clear bearish trend. Both WTI and Brent have broken below key moving averages, with prices moving under the 50-hour and 200-hour lines.
Oil Market Faces Downward Pressure
The charts display persistent downward momentum, with WTI dipping below $61 and Brent threatening to fall through $63.50. Short-term attempts at rebounds have failed to gain traction, and the technical setup points to further downside unless a major catalyst emerges.
Volumes in the futures and options markets have surged. ICE Brent futures and options contracts set a new record, surpassing even the volumes seen during the pandemic.
This spike in activity signals that traders are repositioning ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting on May 5, where some members are expected to push for faster output hikes.
The group's decision to unwind production cuts could add as much as 411,000 barrels per day to the market in May, far more than previously anticipated. Fundamental data reinforce the bearish outlook.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration now expects global oil demand to grow by only 0.9 million barrels per day in 2025, down from earlier forecasts.
At the same time, inventories are set to rise as OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers ramp up output. U.S. crude production has slipped slightly, but this has not offset the broader trend toward oversupply.
The narrative behind the numbers is straightforward. With global economic uncertainty rising and trade disputes unresolved, oil markets face a supply glut and weak demand growth.
Traders have responded by selling futures and options in record volumes, pushing prices to multi-year lows. Unless OPEC+ surprises the market with restraint or trade talks make real progress, the path of least resistance for oil remains downward.
